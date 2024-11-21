Texas Longhorns on Historic Streak Headed Into Texas A&M Aggies Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have earned the title of "road warriors" this season, something that will be put that to the test when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Of course, No. 3 Texas will have to take care of business at home against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday, but it's hard to ignore the impressive road winning streak the Longhorns are on with the renewed rivalry matchup right around the corner.
Having now won 10-consecutive true road games after the 20-10 win over Arkansas, Texas holds the longest active road winning streak in the FBS. This marks the longest such streak for the program since 2003-2006 when the Longhorns tallied 15 straight road wins.
The Longhorns have hardly been fazed by road environments over the past two seasons, as they haven't lost on the road since Oct. 22, 2022 against Oklahoma State. In the Steve Sarkisian era, Texas is 11-6 in true road games.
"Obviously it's easy to get up for road games just because everyone's against you," Texas tight end Gunnar Helm said Monday of the trip to Arkansas. "That one in particular is pretty easy to get up for just because of the 2021 team, I think there were 11 of us on that trip that are still on the team today."
Aside from last year's win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the matchup in College Station against the Aggies will likely be one of the toughest environments Texas has played in since Sarkisian took over the reins.
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 30.
