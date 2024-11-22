Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Bronko Nagurski Finalist
Fifth-year senior defensive back Jahdae Barron is undoubtedly leaving a legacy at Texas, and he continues to prove that his character and work ethic make him a standout among college football defensive athletes.
And he has the accolades to show for it.
On Friday, another honor rolled in for Barron, as he was named a finalist for the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy by the Football Writers Association of America and Charlotte Touchdown Club. The trophy is awarded annually to the best college defensive player in the nation, and Barron stands as the first Longhorn defensive back to make it to the final round.
He also became the first Texas finalist for the award since defensive tackle Malcom Brown made the list in 2014, and looks to be the first winner since defensive end Brian Orakpo took it home in 2008.
Barron's resume of recognition has been extensive this season: he was named a semifinalist for both the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top college defensive back and the Chuck Bednarik Award, also given to the top college defensive player. He received SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, Jim Thorpe National Player of the Week, and Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against Arkansas last weekend, making his second career sack, his fourth interception of the year, and a season-high of seven total tackles.
His efforts have helped lead Texas to a No. 1 ranked defense in the country, averaging just 249 total offensive yards and 136.7 passing yards allowed per game. Barron's four interceptions lead the SEC and rank seventh nationally, while his 12 passes defended rank second in the conference and 13th nationally.
Despite all of the noise, Barron has remained humble and focused on improving in any and all areas that he can rather than be satisfied with the success he's already had.
"I try to tell myself, can I be committed to the process without ultimately being tied to the result of what I'm doing?" Barron said during Monday's media availability. "Can I get up and just go to work and not look so far down the road or what I can get out of it? I think that's been the best thing for me."
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from four finalists and presented with the award on Dec. 9.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Injury Update: One Key Texas Longhorn Still Questionable vs. Kentucky Wildcats
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Alfred Collins Graded As College Football's Top DT
MORE: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Defends Conference 'Strength of Schedule'
MORE: Texas Longhorns on Historic Streak Headed Into Texas A&M Aggies Game