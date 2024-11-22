Injury Update: One Key Texas Longhorn Still Questionable vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns are beginning to get healthier as the regular season comes to a close.
According to the Thursday edition of the Week 12 SEC Injury Report, linebacker Morice Blackwell and defensive end Colton Vasek have both been upgraded to probable, after appearing as questionable on Wednesday.
However, there is still one key Longhorns playmaker who remains in question for the game - wideout DeAndre Moore, who has been listed as questionable for the second straight day.
Over the last few weeks, Moore has been one of the Longhorns' top pass catchers, hauling in 20 catches for 263 yards and five touchdowns.
And Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian remains hopeful that Moore will see the field vs. the Wildcats.
"He's progressing this week," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Moore Jr. during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference. "We'll see if he'll be ready to go here Saturday, but we're surely a better team when he's out there."
You can see the full injury report here:
Texas
DB Derek Williams Jr. – Out
RB CJ Baxter – Out RB
Christian Clark – Out RB
Velton Gardner – Out
WR DeAndre Moore Jr. – Questionable
LB Morice Blackwell Jr. – Probable
EDGE Colton Vasek – Probable
Kentucky
DB DJ Waller Jr. – Out
DB Jantzen Dunn – Out
ILB Daveren Rayner – Out
DB Terhyon Nichols – Out
ILB Darrion Henry-Young – Out
OL Gerald Mincey – Out
DL Tavion Gadson – Out
OL Courtland Ford – Questionable
DL Kahlil Saunders – Questionable
OLB J.J. Weaver – Probable
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish