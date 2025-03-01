Quinn Ewers Reveals Unique Meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers
Over the years there have been more and more stories coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine about unique meetings that prospects and teams have in the lead up to the players' on-field workout. And while all of these meetings are essentially job interviews for each player, some meetings are a little more unique than others.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers may have had one of those unique meetings in Indianapolis this week when he sat down with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was great, it was great," Ewers said of meeting with the Steelers. "Talked to Coach [Mike] Tomlin and just get to know him a little bit and him getting to know me."
And while some would think much of this meeting included Tomlin and Co., putting Ewers's football knowledge to the test. As you'd think would be important to teams, especially when evaluating quarterbacks, Ewers's description of this meeting sounds more like the Steelers were looking for a first impression.
Instead of focusing strictly on football and Ewers's college career at Texas. He said Tomlin and the Steelers asked him about his academic career.
"He [Tomlin] wanted to know what is, like what my final GPA was. It was around a 3.3, 3.4ish," Ewers said. "He just wrote it down in his notebook. You know what they say 'C's get degrees.' But I didn't finish school. ...
"They didn't put me on the board [to draw up plays], which was really, them and one other team that I didn't get on the board I think they were just really trying to get to know me. I know they're going to be at the Pro Day for me. I'm sure we'll have conversations after or both them."
Sounds more like a normal job interview, right? And maybe that is what the Steelers are going for. They seem to have taken the approach of wanting to get to know Ewers as a person, before diving in deeper on him as a player. And who's to say that is the wrong approach.
Yet, at least for now, as Ewers is set to take the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium for his on-field workout, the Steelers have already signaled interest. Which should come as no surprise that they are looking at quarterbacks in this draft class, after each of their signal-callers last season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are on expiring contracts.
In addition to the Steelers, Ewers revealed that he met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts, for formal meetings.
Quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs will take the field at 12 p.m. CT in Indianapolis Saturday for on-field workouts.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 15 Longhorns Fend Off Huskies' Late Rally, Win 10-9: Live Game Log
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Bats Wake up in 6-0 Win Over Incarnate Word
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'