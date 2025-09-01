Quinn Ewers Sent Message to Arch Manning Before Ohio State Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning didn't have the season-opening performance that he would have hoped in Saturday's 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes but he continues to have support from within and outside the program.
This includes from former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is about to begin his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins after being a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ewers, who spent two seasons as Manning's teammate, reached out to him before the loss to Ohio State, which just so happens to be Ewers' former team.
Quinn Ewers Reached Out to Arch Manning Before Ohio State Game
While speaking with the media on Monday, Manning got honest about his frustrations from the game but said he "really appreciated" hearing from Ewers prior to the season opener.
"I heard from Quinn before the game, which was nice," Manning said. "He just said, 'Good luck, play your game,' which I really appreciated. He did a hell of a job playing away games and handling you guys. So looked up to him for a while."
In the loss, Manning finished 17 of 30 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception along with 10 carries for 38 yards.
Ewers faced his fair share of scrutiny during his time at Texas and now Manning is going through the same thing. That's the reality one has to deal with when playing quarterback at the University of Texas. If you're not playing for national championships and contending for the Heisman Trophy, some overreacting fans might call you a failure.
After one bad game, Manning has been hit with the "bust" label, something Ewers also had to deal with in 2022 after some shaky performances. A No. 1 recruit and five-star prospect in his own right, the hype surrounding Ewers came about as close as one can to the buzz that Manning had entering college.
"The pride and winning tradition of The University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid" is a battle cry that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has continued to emphasize during his time in Austin, and if it applies to anyone, it's Manning. With every mistake he makes, he will have to endure the heat that comes with it.
Manning and the Longhorns will have a chance to let off some steam in Saturday's home opener against San Jose State. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT.