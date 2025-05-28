Bijan Robinson Near Top of PFF's 2025 Running Back Rankings
Drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, former Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson has been one of the NFL's most exciting backfield weapons since entering the league.
Robinson immediately became a focal point of the Atlanta offense as a rookie, and a workload increase in his sophomore season led to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
On Wednesday, heading into Robinson's third professional year, writer Trevor Sikkema listed the Falcons star at No. 3 in his PFF's top 32 running back rankings ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Robinson ranked in the top five of both rushing and receiving yards amongst running backs last season, demonstrating his proficiency as a dual-threat option out of the backfield. According to Sikkema's article, Robinson's talent as a rusher and receiver in fact "led him to be the league's most valuable running back in 2024, per PFF WAR."
The only two players above him on PFF's list are Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, who were also the only two running backs with more rushing yards than Robinson last season.
Robinson, at age 23, can be expected to build off of his first two years in the NFL and will look to take the league by storm. Across rushing and receiving, Robinson had the second-most touches of any running back a year ago, only behind Barkley. He also racked up 14 rushing touchdowns, which ranked tied for fifth in the league.
In each of the final three games of the year with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is now the permanent starter for the Falcons, Robinson had two rushing touchdowns and at least 90 yards on the ground. With a heavy workload and favorable situation, he could be a player to keep an eye on for the 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year.
A five-star recruit from Tucson, Arizona, Robinson spent three years in Austin as a Longhorn. In his final season at Texas, Robinson accumulated 1580 rushing yards in 12 games as the team finished 8-5 in Steve Sarkisian's second year at the helm. Robinson was a unanimous All-American, earned the Doak Walker Award as college football's best running back, and finished ninth in Heisman voting. He is no stranger to success or silverware.