Texas Longhorns Receive Good and Bad News on First Injury Report vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns are coming off their bye week with a 4-0 record and still ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

Texas now heads up to Dallas to face a reeling Oklahoma team in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Both teams are dealing with some notable injuries headed into the game.

Here's a look at the initial injury report released Wednesday evening:

Initial Injury Report for Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas vs. Oklahoma initial injury report | secsports.com

The Good News

Texas safety Xavier Filsaime is off the injury report and is now set to make his season debut against Oklahoma after missing the first four games. He brings added depth and experience to the secondary as the Longhorns head deeper into SEC play.

Additionally, tight end Nick Townsend is probable after suffering a knee injury against Ohio State. He's missed the past two games. Fortunately, the Longhorns have a tight end room that features multiple contributors with Emaree Winston, Spencer Shannon and Michael Masunas.

On top of that, Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is completely off the injury report. He was active in the win over Tennessee after being listed as a game-time decision but he didn't play a snap in Knoxville.

Smothers started the first three games of the season before sitting out against Tennessee. In his place, Raleek Brown finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bad News

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry (15) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justus Terry is doubtful and appears in danger of missing his third straight game after suffering an injury during warmups before the Ohio State game. Another likely absence is concerning but what's most important is that Terry gets healthy in time for the final stretch of the regular season in November.

Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, who has played sparingly this season, is a surprising addition to the injury report and is listed as doubtful. He was not listed on the injury report headed into the Tennessee game. Lockett underwent surgery during the offseason to address a lower-leg injury that kept him out of spring ball but it's unclear if he's dealing with the same issue or something different.

Jordan Coleman is also set to miss another game. He's one of the team's best depth pieces on the offensive line, so it's important to not overlook his absence.

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