Texas Longhorns Release CFP Hype Video vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will begin the New Year by playing in one of four inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff quarterfinal games against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday.
To get fans ready for the game, Texas Football released an official hype video with some blood-pumping narration.
Take a look:
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham met with the media once again Tuesday and offered up their final thoughts of the game.
"Feels like we're just kind of staying the course of what's been going on, the way the season has gone, with starting August 31st with our first ballgame," Sarkisian said. "And then two byes along the way, a conference championship, these ten days in between games. So we've just been kind of riding the wave and enjoying the journey. And this is another great opportunity for us."
Dillingham added that the Sun Devils have "a really tall task" ahead of them against Texas.
"Our guys are putting in work," Dillingham said. "That's what they know. We're going to face one of the best teams in the country, if not the best team in the country, coached by arguably the best offensive coach in the country sitting next to me. And it's a really tall task for our guys, but at the same token, if you're a competitor, you want to compete versus the very best in the best environments, and I think that's exactly what we get to do here tomorrow is compete versus the very best in the Peach Bowl, which is one of the best environments. So we're excited as a football team. We're excited as a football program."
Texas and Arizona State will kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo 'Not Too Worried' About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Wants to Prove 'He's The Better QB' Over Quinn Ewers