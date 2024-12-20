Texas Longhorns Release Chilling Hype Video For CFP Matchup vs. Clemson
AUSTIN -- On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns will take on Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff. In typical fashion, the team released its hype video as it has done all season.
But this one is different.
Instead of the usual narrated, motivational speech from an alumni, it's simple. Ominous music, and it just follows players out on to the field at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The video starts in the locker room, with Sarkisian talking to his team. Then, he follows the team down the hallway and to the Longhorn statue. The writing on the walls of the team's motivational messages can be seen, "The standard is the standard" and "We, not me."
It shows the calm before the storm while also capturing the hype and building excitement building up to football games. This weekend, Texas is going into the game as a big favorite and has been favored in every game this season.
The game will kick off at 3 PM and be aired on TNT. It will be the third game of the four first-round College Football Playoff games and is the only one being played in seemingly warm weather as the three northern hosts are being blanketed with snow.
