Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Release Chilling Hype Video For CFP Matchup vs. Clemson

The Texas Longhorns have released a bone-chilling hype video ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup vs. the Clemson Tigers.

Lindsey Plotkin

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a stop on fourth down against Kentucky Wildcats in the third quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates a stop on fourth down against Kentucky Wildcats in the third quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns will take on Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff. In typical fashion, the team released its hype video as it has done all season.

But this one is different.

Instead of the usual narrated, motivational speech from an alumni, it's simple. Ominous music, and it just follows players out on to the field at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The video starts in the locker room, with Sarkisian talking to his team. Then, he follows the team down the hallway and to the Longhorn statue. The writing on the walls of the team's motivational messages can be seen, "The standard is the standard" and "We, not me."

It shows the calm before the storm while also capturing the hype and building excitement building up to football games. This weekend, Texas is going into the game as a big favorite and has been favored in every game this season.

The game will kick off at 3 PM and be aired on TNT. It will be the third game of the four first-round College Football Playoff games and is the only one being played in seemingly warm weather as the three northern hosts are being blanketed with snow.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Arch Manning Among Early Favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DE Picks Clemson Tigers to Win National Championship

MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists For No. 1 Transfer Portal WR

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian 'Fascinated' By Bill Belichick at North Carolina

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Was 'Surprised' When Cade Klubnik Chose Clemson Tigers

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/Football