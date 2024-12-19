LOOK: Texas Longhorns Reveal DKR Field Design Ahead of College Football Playoff
While the Texas Longhorns have returned to practice in order to prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Clemson Tigers this Saturday, the program has simultaneously been setting the stage in Austin to welcome its guests.
Texas Football revealed its updated Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium field design on the social media platform 'X' on Thursday, incorporating the College Football Playoff logo on both halves. The newest additions are accompanied by the usual SEC and stadium's 100-year anniversary decals, complete with the Texas logo in the middle.
Check out the full design here:
The Longhorns will host the Tigers for the first round of the College Football Playoff after Texas lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship while Clemson sneaked past SMU to snag the ACC Championship title. Texas enters as the No. 5 seed and Clemson comes in as the No. 12 seed in a matchup that determines who will continue in the bracket to play Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025.
Tickets for this weekend's matchup are officially sold out, and head coach Steve Sarkisian has expressed his expectations for Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium to be filled with Texas fans ready to make it a loud and proud atmosphere.
"It's exciting for our players and staff, I know it's obviously very exciting for Longhorn nation," Sarkisian said during Thursday's media availability over Zoom. "[It] should be a great environment, a great game at DKR on Saturday."
"It's one of the values of earning a home field is getting that home field advantage, and we're going to need Longhorn nation like they've been all year for us. Supporting us, creating a great amount of energy, and creating an intimidating environment. And then us going out and ultimately playing a really good football game against a really good opponent."
The Longhorns went 6-1 at home this year, with their only loss given by Georgia back on Oct. 19. Meanwhile, the Tigers are undefeated on the road, and have only taken one neutral site loss, also handed over by Georgia.
Being on the Forty Acres in front of a full house will surely help Texas secure another home win when the two teams kick off on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. CT.
