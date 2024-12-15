Texas Longhorns Finalists For No. 1 Transfer Portal WR
The Texas Longhorns came into the 2024 season with an array of talent at the wide receiver position thanks to head coach Steve Sarkisian's utilization of the transfer portal. Star playmakers such as Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden have all been evidence of Sarkisian's ability to recruit the best out of the portal, and he's currently en route to potentially snag another top prospect ahead of next season.
Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. recently submitted his name to the portal, and has already narrowed his sights on five schools, including Texas, according to On3. His other top four schools include Auburn, LSU, Miami, and Ole Miss.
The sophomore currently sits as the No. 1 overall player in the portal, and has set an official visit to the Forty Acres set on Monday, per reports from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson.
In his second season with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton caught 56 passes for 745 total yards and three touchdowns alongside 21 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown. He also saw action as a punt returner, recording an average of 21.9 yards on 11 returns.
He even had an impressive performance against then-No. 7 Georgia in an eight-overtime battle during Rivalry Week, having eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Singleton was deemed one of the best freshman in all of college football in 2023 with a resume of 714 yards off 48 passes and six touchdowns within 12 games.
On3 reports that he has taken an official visit to Ole Miss and plans to have a visit with Miami this weekend, while Auburn already has history with the wide receiver, as the program tried to recruit Singleton out of high school.
With the likeness of Golden and Bond being picked up in the next NFL Draft and Bolden looking to become a Texas Ex, the addition of Singleton would give more life to a wide receiver room losing key pieces.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian 'Fascinated' By Bill Belichick at North Carolina
MORE: Archie Manning Clarifies Comment About Arch's NFL Future
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Jonathon Brooks Focused After 2nd ACL Tear: 'Not Going to Mope!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Officially Sign Purdue Boilermakers Transfer