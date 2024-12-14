Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian 'Fascinated' By Bill Belichick at North Carolina
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's reaction to Bill Belichick joining the collegiate coaching ranks is the same as most people: fascination.
One year removed from his departure from the New England Patriots, Belichick decided to spurn the NFL and try his hand as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, replacing Longhorns legend Mack Brown. The six-time Super Bowl champion has never coached in college before, so everyone's eager to see if he can replicate his NFL success.
When asked about the situation on "The Rich Eisen Show," Sarkisian shared his initial reaction to the bombshell news.
“Fascinated. I’m fascinated by it," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, a ton of respect for Coach Belichick and the job he’s done his entire career. I think we’re all better coaches, quite frankly, because of what he’s been able to do and studying him. Whether it’s offense, defense, management of rosters, all the stuff. And obviously, my time with coach [Nick] Saban and the connection with those two.
“But [it’s] fascinating that he’s back now and coming to college football and trying to implement some of those things there. So a ton of respect for the job he’s done. I’m sure he’ll do a great job there. But I think from most perspectives – I don’t know everybody, but ours in our building, for sure – it’s fascinating to see and to watch. How’s this project gonna go?”
Ironically enough, Sarkisian actually spoke with Belichick over the offseason, seeking advice on the tight, NFL-like schedule of the College Football Playoff. Of course, neither of them knew at the time what was to come.
“It was just more about, here’s a guy that’s year after year after year and had these long stretches of a season, right? … They’re in the Super Bowl, the championship game, and how he managed his team,” Sarkisian said. “I think, you talk to a Bill Belichick, an Andy Reid, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan– guys now that have, year-in and year-out, been in those positions of just how they manage the workloads of their roster and their team and how they practiced and got them ready to play.
“That was stuff I was trying to dig into, to make sure that we were in a really good frame of mind physically, mentally, emotionally come December. I think it’s paid off for us.”
College football is also a far different beast than the NFL, and as Belichick makes the transition, Sarkisian passed along some friendly advice.
“Hire good recruiters,” Sarkisian said jokingly. “It’s not a draft, that’s for sure. It’s not a draft. … It doesn’t work like that for us, that’s for sure.”
