Arch Manning Among Early Favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is already being brought up in the 2025 Heisman Trophy conversation.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Travis Hunter has been the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner for less than 24 hours but we're already looking ahead to next year's award ceremony in New York.

ESPN recently listed its list of way-too-early Heisman candidate for next season, and unsurprisingly, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was featured among an elite group of names. With Quinn Ewers very likely headed to the NFL, Manning is right in line to take over the reins next year after getting notable reps under his belt this season.

Here are the other players ESPN thinks could be in Heisman contention:

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

DJ Lagway, QB, Florida

Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee

Manning's dual-threat ability gives him a leg-up over some other quarterbacks like Allar and Nussmeier, but Jennings, Sellers, Klubnik and Leavitt offer their own bit of juice in that regard.

Manning will be at a disadvantage when it comes to experience compared to this group of QBs, but he's proven that he's capable of leading the offense. When Ewers was hurt in non-conference play, Manning started back-to-back games, including the SEC opener against Mississippi State.

He's seen action in eight games this season, going 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions along with 21 carries for 100 yards and four scores on the ground.

Manning and No. 5 Texas will face Klubnik and Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Austin on Saturday, Dec. 21.

