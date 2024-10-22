Texas Longhorns Reveal Safety Plan After Key Injuries
The Texas Longhorns' secondary has dealt with its fair share of injuries this season, and unfortunately, they suffered yet another one in Saturday's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
In the second half, starting safety Andrew Mukuba suffered a knee injury and remained down on the field for an extended period. Thankfully, he avoided a season-ending injury and has a chance to play Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but of course, the Longhorns want to be careful with him.
If Mukuba doesn't play, Texas has a clear plan for the safety position against a scary Vanderbilt team. Michael Taaffe and Jelani McDonald are in line to start, but it will take a full group effort for the unit to thrive.
"Michael and Jelani are more than likely going to be our starters Saturday," head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. "I think Jordan Johnson-Rubell is a guy who has gotten snaps for us and a guy who has earned, I think, the opportunity to get more playing time ... I think we'll be fine from a rotational standpoint, but the sooner we can get Andrew back, that will be helpful for us."
Even with the depth at the position, the Longhorns may need some extra help. Cornerback Jahdae Bolden, who had two interceptions against Georgia, could see more snaps at safety against the Commodores.
"Naturally, we have the versatility of Jahdae, we've trained him at safety, he's played some safety for us this year," Sarkisian said. "So again, he's a bit of a Swiss Army knife for us. He's played corner, he's played star, he's played dime backer in our dime package, he's played safety and that's from just the wealth of experience that he has."
The Longhorns already lost Derek Williams Jr. to a season-ending injury last week, so their depth at the position will be tested. At the very least, it's nice that Mukuba should be back relatively soon.
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds
MORE: 'Definition of Grit!' Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia