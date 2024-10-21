Longhorns Country

Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia

Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey was not happy with the fans this past weekend.

Matt Galatzan

Matthew McConaughey watches the first quarter of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024.
Matthew McConaughey watches the first quarter of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey was not happy with the fans for their behavior vs. the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday.

In the midst of a decisive 30-15 loss, Longhorns fans reacted to a controversial defensive pass interference call on cornerback Jahdae Barron, that resulted in an interception being taken away. In protest of that call, the student section began to throw trash onto the field, resulting in a delay.

As a result of their actions, the school was fined $250,000, and a statement from University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte was released.

On Monday, McConaughey released a statement of his own, criticizing the fans. for their decision.

You can read the full statement here:

“Longhorn nation and specifically our DKR student section, M.O.C. McConaughey coming at you here,” McConaughey said on X. “First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let’s continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage.

“But let’s get real about the bottle-boming the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we’re better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class.

“So, going forward let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that.

“Next up, November 9th, when the Gators come to town, let’s make sure they feel the heat, can’t hear the play calls, and burn their timeouts — but remember, nothing hits OUR field except that Texas fight.

“Til then, Root hard and Hook em. McConaughey.”

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News