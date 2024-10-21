Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia
Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey was not happy with the fans for their behavior vs. the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday.
In the midst of a decisive 30-15 loss, Longhorns fans reacted to a controversial defensive pass interference call on cornerback Jahdae Barron, that resulted in an interception being taken away. In protest of that call, the student section began to throw trash onto the field, resulting in a delay.
As a result of their actions, the school was fined $250,000, and a statement from University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte was released.
On Monday, McConaughey released a statement of his own, criticizing the fans. for their decision.
You can read the full statement here:
“Longhorn nation and specifically our DKR student section, M.O.C. McConaughey coming at you here,” McConaughey said on X. “First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let’s continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn’t get the W, you created a measurable home-field advantage.
“But let’s get real about the bottle-boming the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we’re better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class.
“So, going forward let’s clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that.
“Next up, November 9th, when the Gators come to town, let’s make sure they feel the heat, can’t hear the play calls, and burn their timeouts — but remember, nothing hits OUR field except that Texas fight.
“Til then, Root hard and Hook em. McConaughey.”