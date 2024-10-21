Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out

Quinn Ewers has no plans on leaving the Texas Longhorns. And he never did.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates a touchdown run during the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates a touchdown run during the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite rumors to the contrary, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers will not be opting out of the 2024 season.

According to Ewers himself, those reports were false, and Ewers practiced on Monday as his team prepared for their Saturday matchup vs. Vanderbilt. Ewers responded to the post on his personal Instagram account, labeling it as 'Fake News'.

The rumor originated after an Instagram post from 247 Sports indicated that Ewers had intended to forgo the remainder of the season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The post in question was quickly deleted just a few minutes later, followed by the Texas 247 Sports affiliate, Horns 247, later being notified that the account that posted the report had been hacked.

Obviously, those rumors were not helped by the fact that Ewers was briefly benched in the Longhorns' loss to Georgia and then did not appear in Monday's team media availability for the first time following a game this season.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, however, did speak during that media availability and was adamant in his confidence in Ewers as the starter.

"Quinn's our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "I appreciate the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that could come into the game and provide a spark, in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn's our starter, but I think we've got to do a better job around him."

The Longhorns, with Ewers under center as the starter, will take on Vanderbilt at 3:15 pm in Nashville on SEC Network.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer's Association of America.

