Texas Longhorns Running Backs Team Up for New NIL Deal
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns' 2025 season has gotten off to a start that has likely raised more questions than answers at this point in time, mainly regarding the performance of quarterback Arch Manning and how the team will be operating after three games played in the season.
One thing that has kept the team afloat thus far is the defense, which has only allowed 31 points up to this point in the season, as well as the options at running back and the diversity of the backfield, including sophomore Jerrick Gibson, sophomore C.J. Baxter, and junior Quintrevion Wisner.
And for the latter two running backs, they're taking opportunities off the gridiron as well.
Baxter and Wisner Sign NIL Deal with CAVA
The running back tandem, along with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunnar Stockton and tight end Oscar Delp, are teaming up with CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant brand, for an NIL marketing campaign centered around college football and its stars.
For their end of the deal, the athletes will make a series of social media posts and content that highlight how CAVA's product is supporting their well-being and impacting their daily lives while serving as fuel for their competition on the field.
“Our work with top college football athletes reflects CAVA’s ongoing commitment to providing real, nourishing food that supports performance at the highest level,” said Andy Rebhu,n CAVA's Chief Experience & Marketing Officer. “As they chase greatness on college football’s biggest stage, we’re fueling their journey with bold, nourishing meals that keep them performing their best.”
The posts and media interaction will feature two content series, one dubbed "The Shawarmup," giving a look at the athletes during their pregame warmups, promoting the launch of the brand's chicken shawarma pita meal.
The other is the "CAVA Combine," which will feature the two Texas athletes against the two Georgia athletes in CAVA-themed competitions, some lighthearted fun in the midst of what should be an intense SEC slate in the 2025 season.
Wisner and Baxter both had positive remarks about the meals and the nutrition that they provided.
“I’m always on the move, so I need meals that work as hard as I do,” Wisner said. “CAVA gives me the energy to push through every lift, sprint, and snap.”
“Fueling up the right way is just as important as the reps we put in,” said Baxter. “CAVA gives me real, satisfying food that powers me through long days on and off the field.”
Baxter and Wisner will use their new deal to fuel up for their next matchup Saturday night when the Longhorns host the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the team's final game before conference play begins.