Texas Longhorns Safety Jonah Williams Could Change the Secondary

The No. 1 safety and No. 6 player nationally in the class of 2025, Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams is among the team's most talented players. Despite that, he has made more of a contribution on the university's baseball diamond than he has on its football gridiron to this point in his career.

That will change in 2026, as Texas' new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will unlock the ultra-athletic defender with his pattern-match coverage scheme.

The move of Kobe Black from cornerback to safety signaled Muschamp's desire to have more ball-hawking play on his defense's back end. Williams recently showed that he can offer just that.

What Jonah Williams' Impressive Fall Means for Texas' Defensive Backfield

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams tackles Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore during the second half at Camping World Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has had a strong fall off the heels of his shoulder surgery, the highlight of which likely came in the team's first scrimmage as he made a head-turning interception.

The range he has put on display throughout camp gives him a compelling argument as Texas' best 'centerfield' safety for single-high coverages, though Xavier Filsaime should still see the bulk of that work. Still, Longhorns fans should expect to see Williams keeping a lid on the defense when Muschamp feels he needs to put his fastest defenders back there.

His ball-playing ability also makes him a great option as a deep-half safety in Muschamp's staple match-four and cover seven defenses, where he will be able to attack the ball with confidence. His size and strength also make him a worthy candidate to roll down in coverage, as he can stop the run while being a robber or flat defender.

Williams' elite athleticism and versatility also give Muschamp the freedom to position him in any one of those spots at the start of a play before rotating him into a different assignment.

While Williams is currently below Filsaime, Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams Jr. in Texas' pecking order and is competing with Black and Jordon Johnson-Rubell, it is not hard to imagine that his sheer talent will force Muschamp to put him on the field sooner rather than later.

One way he could do this is by implementing a three-safety set, which would replace a linebacker or nickelback with a third safety. This would allow one of McDonald, Filsaime, Williams or Black to patrol the middle of the field or act as a pole runner while the other defends the deep halves or rolls into middle hook zones.

Regardless of how it happens, Williams will find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

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