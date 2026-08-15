Kobe Black's Move Gives Texas More Than Just a New Safety

The Texas Longhorns have made plenty of changes to their depth chart throughout the early stages of fall camp, the most surprising of which has to be junior outside cornerback Kobe Black's move to safety.

The No. 7 cornerback recruit in the class of 2024, Black has taken 278 of his career 309 snaps at corner but will now join his Connally High School teammate Jelani McDonald in Texas' third-level.

Despite being recruited at and almost exclusively used as a cornerback, Black has the range, ball skills and awareness befitting his new position. The move will not only highlight those skills but open other possibilities for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

How Black's Move Alters Texas' Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp coaches against the Baylor Bears in the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious consequence of the shift is that Black's vacated cornerbacks snaps will be taken up by senior Warren Roberson, who offers a more physical flavor of defensive back play. His skills in press had little utility in former defensive play-caller Pete Kwiatkoski's off-coverage scheme, but fit perfectly in Muschamp's pattern-match system.

The move signals a shift towards more aggressive, hands-on play on the outside and athletic, ball-hawking play at safety. Texas fans should expect to see starting cornerbacks Bo Mascoe and Kade Phillips within two to three yards of their man frequently throughout the year, not allowing the quick passes that were endemic of Kwiatkoski's defense.

Both Black and Roberson had entered the transfer portal at one point this offseason before being brought back, meaning Muschamp has had plans for both of them since arriving in Austin. Both fit the Saban-match system well, even if it may take Black some time to get re-acquainted with a position he only played some in high school.

The move also increases the chance that high-school-senior-and top-ranked-cornerback-recruit-turned-early-enrollee John Meredith III could see the field this season. Hayward Howards Jr. and Samari Matthews likely still sit ahead of him in the depth chart, though.

The shift unfortunately clogs the safety rotation more, meaning fewer opportunities for former five-star Jonah Williams and the always-capable Xavier Filsaime. However, the glut of talent at the position does lend itself to the potential implementation of three-safety packages, specialized for certain passing situations.

Ultimately, Black's move to safety maximizes Texas' current talent by fitting it to Muschamp's proven scheme.

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