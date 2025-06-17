Texas Longhorns Set for College Football's 'No. 1' Non-Conference Matchup in 2025
Texas Longhorns football is back in 74 days, and with each passing day, the excitement for kickoff continues to build. Yet, the hype and anticipation are certainly helped dramatically by the fact that Texas will kick off its 2025 season with a marquee matchup, and it will be a familiar one following their meeting in the College Football Playoff last season.
When the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Longhorns to Columbus, Ohio, it will be the clash of not only two historic programs, but two of the favorites to win the national championship. It will be the meeting of the team that many see winning a national championship this season, Texas, and the defending champions, Ohio State.
It is that combined with the unknowns that both sides have on paper heading into the year that makes it the No. 1 non-conference matchup in college football this season, according to ESPN analyst Greg McElroy.
“It’s going to be an incredible game. Two new quarterbacks that are very, very highly anticipated debut. Julian Sayin more than likely for Ohio State and we already know it’s Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns. Both teams have hopes of winning a national championship," McElroy said on the Always College Football Podcast. "And a big win in Week 1 against one of the best teams in the sport should propel them and give them great momentum to take on the rest of their regular season opponents. That is, by far, the best game in the nonconference here in the 2025 season.”
In many ways, this matchup will be a potential springboard for the rest of the season. For Texas, a win will be a further confirmation that the Longhorns are indeed "back" as Sam Ehlinger declared six years ago. Head coach Steve Sarkisian will then have wins over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, and the Buckeyes, as marquee out-of-conference wins.
Meanwhile for the Buckeyes, a win in Week 1 would be quite the statement to send immediately following a national championship. It would in all likelihood jumpstart the talks of a possible repeat for the Buckeyes.
Sure, the stakes are not as high as they would have been in the four-team era of the playoff. But even with the expanded field, this matchup certainly still holds significance. A season-opening loss would shrink the room for error later in the season. Yet, more important than that, a win would be a resume builder that will likely only look better as the season goes on.