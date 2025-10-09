Texas Longhorns Set To Have Elite Five-Star Prospect at Red River Rivalry
The Texas Longhorns look to rebound after their struggle-filled 29-21 defeat to open conference play against the Florida Gators. Texas will look to get back on track, taking on a difficult task, facing arch-rival the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the ever-important Red River Rivalry.
While much of Saturday's game will be about the result on the field, and the two quarterbacks, as Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning heads into his first game in the Cotton Bowl as the Texas starter, and the Sooners' starting quarterback is still a question mark, with John Mateer's availability still up in the air.
The matchup will also be big in terms of recruiting, as the Longhorns will have one of the elite prospects from the 2027 recruiting class in the stands. As On Texas Football's Gerry Hamilton posted on his X that five-star safety prospect JayQuan Snell will be in attendance for the Red River Rivalry.
JayQuan Snell as a prospect
The five-star prospect is a Texas native, as Snell is from Waxahachie, TX, and attends Waxahachie High School. Snell is ranked as a top 40 recruit in the country, per 247Sports Composite Rankings, listed as the No. 39 player in the nation. As well as the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 7-ranked player from the state of Texas in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
The Longhorns will be in tough competition for the coveted prospect, as the recruit holds over 40 Division I offers, with offers from some of the top programs in the country, like Alabama, Oregon, and Georgia, among others.
The Waxahachie product has been and will remain busy over the next few weeks, as Hamilton also pointed out in the X post that Snell was in attendance for the Texas A&M Aggies' blowout victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Snell also has additional plans to visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers in November.
Through his first two seasons of high school football, Snell has appeared in 18 games and recorded a total of 115 tackles per MaxPreps. The five-star's sophomore season was his breakout year as he tallied 86 tackles, a tackle-for-loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 contests.
And having only played in two games in his junior season thus far, Snell has notched 15 tackles (12 solo) and a pair of tackles-for-loss.
While Snell's recruitment is still likely in the early stages, a good performance and positive visit with the Longhorns could go a long way in the recruitment of the five-star prospect. This could make Snell a name to watch out for once the majority of the class of 2027 begins committing to programs.