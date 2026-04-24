Texas Longhorns Shut Out of Round 1 of NFL Draft for the First Time in 3 Years

For the second time since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021, no Texas Longhorns were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This is not a huge shock to those in draft circles, as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was Texas' only player to be floated in first round discussions prior to tonight's selection.

Still, the moment is a diversion from recent trends. What does it mean for the rest of the draft and the future of Texas draft picks?

When Will a Longhorn be Taken?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas fans will likely not have to wait long to see the first Longhorn get drafted. Hill has frequently been mocked in the early second and cornerback Malik Muhammad is not too far behind him.

Another five Longhorns competed in this year's Combine, making them likely candidates to get drafted at at least some point this year.

Jack Endries has a shot to sneak into the third round but will more likely find a home on day three. His ability to help his quarterback out will make him very enticing to teams.

Trey Moore and Michael Taaffe will likely be picked toward the top of rounds five and six, with Jaylon Guilbeau and D.J. Campbell rounding this year's Longhorns draft class out somewhere in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Do not count out Ethan Burke, whose special teams prowess may outshine the fact that he was not invited to the Combine.

Still, does the fact that no Longhorns were taken in the first round mean that a new trend could be starting?

Flatly, no.

What Does the Future of Longhorn Draft Prospects Look Like?

Things can change between now and the 2027 Draft, but as things stand, it will be a loaded year for the Longhorns.

Quarterback Arch Manning, wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and edge rusher Colin Simmons are all potential first round picks and any of them could find their way into the top-10.

Manning is in the running for next year's top selection and, quite frankly, could have been in the mix for this year's had he decided to come out.

It would be difficult for Coleman and Wingo to share the ball enough to both become first round picks, however it would not be unprecedented.

Simmons is approaching the Southeastern Conference's all-time sack record and may end up being the highest-drafted Longhorn next year.

Goosby was quietly one of the best pass-protectors in College Football and would have warranted a first round pick in this year's draft if he did not return to Texas.

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