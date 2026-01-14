Texas Longhorns Standout Sends Goodbye Message to Program

Texas primary punter this season has officially said goodbye.

Jack Bouwmeester, a reliable weapon for the Longhorns, has completed his fifth year of college football and is expected to pursue an NFL opportunity.

The Australian native posted a farewell message to Longhorn Nation on X on Tuesday morning.

“Thank you, Texas,” Bouwmeester wrote. “Forever grateful for this place. Appreciate everyone welcoming me with open arms. Excited for what’s next. Hook ’em.

What’s Next for Texas Punting?

Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

After one inactive season at Michigan State and three years at Utah, Bouwmeester entered Texas as one of the most decorated specialists in the country. He was named to the 2025 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list and earned preseason second-team All-SEC honors ahead of his lone season in Austin.

At Utah, Bouwmeester was a two-time all-conference selection, earning Pac-12 first-team honors in 2023 and Big 12 second-team honors in 2024. He ranks seventh in program history with 33 career punts of 50 yards or more, according to Texas Athletics.

When Bouwmeester arrived in Austin, he was immediately embraced. With Texas’s surprising offensive struggles, his role became increasingly important. His consistent use led to one of the most productive seasons by a punter in the SEC.

Bouwmeester averaged 44.5 yards per punt, with a season-long 62-yard boot against Florida in October, the longest by a Longhorns punter since Ryan Sanborn had a 64-yard punt vs. BYU on Oct. 28, 2023. Of his 59 attempts, 23 were pinned inside the 20 and 14 traveled at least 50 yards. His 2,627 total punting yards led the SEC.

Bouwmeester has not officially declared for the NFL Draft, but with no eligibility remaining, a professional opportunity appears likely.

With that reality in mind, Texas jumped quickly at the opportunity to land another punter early in the portal cycle.

Florida State punter Mac Chiumento committed to Texas on Jan. 4. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound junior recently completed his first season as the Seminoles’ full-time starter after serving as the team’s primary punter from 2022 through 2024.

In his lone season as a starter, Chiumento averaged 44.0 yards per punt on 27 attempts, ranking seventh in the ACC. Thirteen of those punts landed inside the 20, with a season-long 56-yarder.

Chiumento now appears positioned to fill the void left by Bouwmeester’s departure. And if Texas’s offense takes the expected step forward this season, the Longhorns may not need to rely on their punter quite as often, a change Longhorns fans would gladly welcome.