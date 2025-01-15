Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Appears to Announce His Return
AUSTIN -- With so many NFL Draft departures hitting the Texas Longhorns over the past few days, locking down some returning talent early can go a long way as the team officially hits offseason mode.
In the era of the portal, it's anyone's guess who will stay and who will go, but Texas fans can rest easy knowing that star linebacker Colin Simmons doesn't appear to have any plans to transfer.
Simmons posted Tuesday on Instagram with the caption "I'll be back," implying that he plans to return to Texas after an impressive freshman season. He ended the year with 31 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Take a look at his post:
Simmons will enter his sophomore season as arguably the best player on the team. He won the Shawn Alexander Award -- given annually to the best true freshman in college football -- and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team.
There's always a bit of uneasiness for fans knowing their favorite players could hop in the portal at any given moment. Losing players like Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. or receiver Ryan Wingo to the portal this offseason would be detrimental for Texas headed into 2025, making it crucial for the team to lock down its core while adding depth with transfers. The Longhorns are also awaiting decisions from linebacker Trey Moore, cornerback Malik Muhammad and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., all of whom could enter the portal if they choose to do so.
Fortunately, it doesn't appear that a mass amount of portal departures are incoming.
