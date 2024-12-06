Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Bullish on Future of Conference Championship Games
As the Texas Longhorns prepare to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, there's a growing narrative that not just this game, but conference championships in general, are losing their value.
In some sense, it was inevitable that this sentiment would pop up. On one hand, there are cases like this game and the Big Ten Championship Game between Oregon and Penn State, where both teams playing are all but locks to make the College Football Playoff, and the game only impacts seeding. On the other hand, there are cases like SMU in the ACC Championship Game, where it could've been more beneficial to not play in the game and avoid a potentially crushing loss.
As far as those actually participating in the program are concerned, though, these games still mean just as much as ever.
"The reward to play in a championship game like this is one that we cherish," Sarkisian said Thursday. "On the same token, I surely hope this year and the years to come that nobody ever gets punished if they don't come out on top in this game because it is a real grind.
"To earn the opportunity to hoist that trophy is a great one. I hope, if anything, we get recognized for making it to this game, not getting punished for the team that doesn't come out on top."
His counterpart in Georgia's Kirby Smart echoed a very similar sentiment, albeit more specific to the SEC.
"I certainly think so 'cause I'm an SEC enthusiast that believes in an SEC title is a significant marker to your season, the kind of season you had," Smart said. "Also it gets you a bye and it gets you an opportunity to rest and recover while others play formidable opponents, tough opponents. It removes you from that. You're playing for an opportunity to rest possibly."
This narrative growing is indicative of the rapidly-changing nature of the sport. Previously, it was a near requirement to have a conference championship game to compete nationally (see TCU and Baylor being left out of the College Football Playoff for splitting the Big 12 championship in 2014). Now, many believe they are becoming more of a hinderance than a benefit in the era of the 12-team playoff.
Regardless, it's a safe bet that both the Longhorns and Bulldogs will give it their all Saturday in Atlanta.
