Texas Longhorns Reveal Uniform Combo for SEC Championship vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have chosen to side with history headed into the SEC Championship.
Texas will wear its icy white away uniforms for Saturday's title fight against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta despite being the designated home team. The Longhorns wore white for the 2006 BCS National Championship, the 2009 Big 12 Championship and the 2023 Big 12 Championship, so it's possible there's some superstition involved with choosing white instead of the home burnt orange.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian previewed the game Sunday.
"This is a heck of an honor to earn an opportunity to go to Atlanta and compete for an SEC Championship," Sarkisian said Sunday on the SEC teleconference. "It was something that was clearly one of our team goals before the season began. We knew it would be extremely challenging. Anytime you can make it to an SEC Championship game, that means you kind of were able to survive to some degree the treachery that this conference has."
Saturday will essentially be a road game for the "home" team Texas, as Longhorn fans will almost certainly be outnumbered by the Georgia faithful.
Though the SEC Championship is considered a neutral site game, the Longhorns have proven that road-like environments hardly have any effect on them. With last week's 17-7 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas secured its 11th straight road win. The Longhorns haven't lost a true road game since Oct. 22, 2022 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Texas and Georgia will kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
