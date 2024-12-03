Texas Longhorns Flip 5-Star CB Kade Phillips From LSU Tigers
The Texas Longhorns are winning in all phases as a program.
On Saturday, they got a massive win in College Station over the Texas A&M Aggies. On Tuesday - just one day before Early Signing Day - they got a huge win on the trail.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have flipped five-star cornerback commit Kade Phillips from the LSU Tigers. The Hightower (Missouri City, TX) product originally committed to Texas on July 6, before flipping to the Tigers.
However, the Longhorns never gave up hope, and continued to push for the fast-rising recruit, eventually winning out over Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
Phillips made his official visit to Austin on June 21 and left with high praise for the Longhorns. This came the weekend after he made an official visit to LSU, as Texas got the last crack at him before landing his commitment. He also visited the Baylor Bears on April 26.
Phillips also received offers from elite programs like Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Utah, and many more.
A fast riser, Phillips ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 105 player in the nation, the No. 11 corner, and the No. 20 player in Texas when he made his original commitment to the Longhorns over the summer.
Now, he is rated as a five-star recruit, the No. 23 player in the country, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 10 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Phillips now becomes the 23rd commitment and the fifth five-star pledge of the Longhorns 2025 class, which now ranks just third in the nation behind Alabama and Ohio State.
