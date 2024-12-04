Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have moved up in the final College Football Playoff rankings before the real bracket is revealed Sunday.
The CFP committee revealed its latest rankings Tuesday and put Texas at No. 2, one spot up from the No. 3 ranking that the Longhorns had held for three straight games. Ohio State's loss to Michigan allowed Texas to move up. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up to No. 5 as they get set to play Texas in the SEC Championship Saturday in Atlanta.
Here's a look at the new rankings:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Texas Longhorns
No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 - SMU Mustangs
No. 9 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 10 - Boise State Broncos
No. 11 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 13 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 14 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 15 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 16 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 17 - Clemson Tigers
No. 18 - BYU Cougars
No. 19 - Missouri Tigers
No. 20 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels
No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 22 - Syracuse Orange
No. 23 - Colorado Buffaloes
No. 24 - Army Black Knights
No. 25 - Memphis Tigers
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
