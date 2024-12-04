Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns slide in right behind the Oregon Ducks in the final College Football Playoff rankings before the real thing.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have moved up in the final College Football Playoff rankings before the real bracket is revealed Sunday.

The CFP committee revealed its latest rankings Tuesday and put Texas at No. 2, one spot up from the No. 3 ranking that the Longhorns had held for three straight games. Ohio State's loss to Michigan allowed Texas to move up. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up to No. 5 as they get set to play Texas in the SEC Championship Saturday in Atlanta.

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Texas Longhorns

No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 8 - SMU Mustangs

No. 9 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 10 - Boise State Broncos

No. 11 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 13 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 14 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 15 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 16 - Iowa State Cyclones

No. 17 - Clemson Tigers

No. 18 - BYU Cougars

No. 19 - Missouri Tigers

No. 20 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

No. 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 22 - Syracuse Orange

No. 23 - Colorado Buffaloes

No. 24 - Army Black Knights

No. 25 - Memphis Tigers

No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

