The Texas Longhorns have proved early this season that they have one of the best defenses in the country.

And they've done it without having defensive lineman Justus Terry for the past three games. He suffered a foot/turf toe injury during warmups against Ohio State, forcing him out of that contest and the next two games against UTSA and Tennessee. Wearing a walking boot, he's had to watch from the sidelines.

On the initial injury report for Texas' matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday, Terry was listed as doubtful but was upgraded to questionable leading into the weekend. He was then upgraded to a game-time decision on Saturday morning.

Terry suited up for pregame warmups before kickoff against Oklahoma. However, fans were left with more questions than answers once the game started.

Justus Terry Suited Up But Appears Inactive vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry (15) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry remained suited up once the game started but he didn't play in the first half against the Sooners.

On multiple defensive possessions, he was seen on the sideline without his helmet, not a good sign for his availability. Perhaps Texas plans to use him as an emergency option on the defensive line if other players were to go down with injury.

It appears Terry is still a week away from playing notable snaps again. The Longhorns host Florida next weekend.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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