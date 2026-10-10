Texas Longhorns Still Face Major Justus Terry Injury Questions vs. Oklahoma
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns have proved early this season that they have one of the best defenses in the country.
And they've done it without having defensive lineman Justus Terry for the past three games. He suffered a foot/turf toe injury during warmups against Ohio State, forcing him out of that contest and the next two games against UTSA and Tennessee. Wearing a walking boot, he's had to watch from the sidelines.
On the initial injury report for Texas' matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday, Terry was listed as doubtful but was upgraded to questionable leading into the weekend. He was then upgraded to a game-time decision on Saturday morning.
Terry suited up for pregame warmups before kickoff against Oklahoma. However, fans were left with more questions than answers once the game started.
Justus Terry Suited Up But Appears Inactive vs. Oklahoma
Terry remained suited up once the game started but he didn't play in the first half against the Sooners.
On multiple defensive possessions, he was seen on the sideline without his helmet, not a good sign for his availability. Perhaps Texas plans to use him as an emergency option on the defensive line if other players were to go down with injury.
It appears Terry is still a week away from playing notable snaps again. The Longhorns host Florida next weekend.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7