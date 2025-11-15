Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Live Game Updates
The sun is setting in Athens, Georgia, which means that one of the most crucial regular-season football games of the 2025 season is drawing nearer.
The Texas Longhorns look to continue developing a campaign for College Football Playoff selection, a journey that has led them to Sanford Stadium to take on the 8-1 Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas has an opportunity to prove how much a bye week can pay off, and with an entire roster of healthy players in their holster, it will be interesting to see how high the ceiling is for the team.
Each team is still in contention to make the SEC Championship game, further elevating the level of importance of this matchup’s outcome.
Texas lost two games last year prior to their post-season run, both to head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized earlier this week in a media availability that this game isn’t about revenge, but the history seems relevant tonight in Athens.
Less than an hour from kickoff, fans brace for a matchup promising passion and intensity on each side of the ball.
Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway:
First Quarter
Texas receives the opening kick.
Running back CJ Baxter has a 3-yard run to help the Longhorns convert on fourth down, but a false start penalty and a dropped pass by wide receiver Ryan Wingo forces them to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Mason Shipley.
Longhorns 3, Bulldogs 0
change of possession