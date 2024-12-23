Texas Longhorns Super Fan Matthew McConaughey Getting Taylor Swift Comparisons
The Texas Longhorns always have a star-studded sideline, but some feel as though the Texas sideline at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has become too much of a show. On Saturday in Texas' win over Clemson, movie star and Longhorn super-fan Matthew McConaughey took part in pregame festivities, including running out onto the field with the team.
McConaughey is often seen next to the team and could be seen talking to quarterback Quinn Ewers at halftime. Ahead of the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that he hoped to meet the superstar, and he did.
This has caused an outrage on X, with many people saying that it's too extra and McConaughey doesn't belong next to the bench and shouldn't take part in the team's activities. He was compared to Taylor Swift, the most famous pop star in the world, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
While the situation is different, and McConaughey is a graduate of Texas and a professor in the Moody College of Communication, many still feel that it is not crucial for him to be on the sidelines with the team.
A figurehead of the Longhorns, he has been widely known as the Minister of Culture, even posting a message to Longhorn Nation after the 'bottle-gate" following the first matchup with Georgia at DKR.
While the situations are different, many Swifties would like to see Swift on the sidelines of Chiefs games, but that will likely never happen. Swifties will argue that Swift put Kelce on the map, and it's no secret that she boosted the NFL's viewership, but did it in a different way than McConaughey being a super-fan of the Texas Longhorns.
Though it is not confirmed, it is likely that McConaughey will be on the sidelines for Texas' next matchup, the College Football Playoff quarterfinal vs Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
