Texas Longhorns Take Down Clemson Tigers to Advance in College Football Playoffs
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have won their first ever College Football Playoff game.
Coming off of a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas desperately wanted to make a statement that they were without a doubt one of the best teams in the country.
And on Saturday afternoon in Austin, that's exactly what they did, taking down the Clemson Tigers 38-24 to advance to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
To start the game, things looked a bit scary for the Horns, with Clemson marching down the field for a touchdown on its first drive of the game and taking a 7-0 lead.
However, the Longhorns answered the bell in a huge way after that, scoring 21-straight points to take a commanding lead in the second quarter. They would end up going into the locker room at halftime with a 28-10 lead, and receive the ball to start the second half.
Then, it was Clemson's turn to answer the bell, with Cade Klubnik dicing up the Texas defense in the third and early fourth quarters to pull the Tigers back within one score at 31-24.
Texas went on extend its lead back to two scores at 38-24 with a 77-yard Jaydon Blue touchdown run, but the Tigers weren't done.
On the next drive, Klubnik was right back it at, completing multiple passes down the field to put the Tigers back into scoring position. Just a couple of plays later, however, the Horns defense finally rose to the occasion, stopping the Tigers on 4th and goal, and ostensibly sealing the win.
The Horns would go on to take care of business the rest of the way, punching their ticket to the Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State.
Offensively, the Longhorns were led heavily by their rushing attack, which amassed 292 yards and four touchdowns, with Blue and Quintrevion Wisner each getting into the end zone twice. Blue was the team's leading rusher with 146 yards on 14 carries.
That said, the passing game was strong for Texas as well, with Quinn Ewers completing 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. Texas ended the game with just under 500 yards of total offense.
Defensively, it was an uncharacteristically tough day for the Horns, with Klubnik completing 26 of 43 passes for 3336 yards and three touchdowns, while the Tigers racked up 381 total yards of offense.
With the win, Texas now advances to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, where they will take on the Sun Devils in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Kick off is set for January 1 at 12 pm CT.
