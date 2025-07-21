Texas Longhorns Targeting Another Quarterback with NFL Lineage
The Texas Longhorns have created a high quality quarterback situation, most notably involving starter Arch Manning and five-star commit Dia Bell, the No. 1 ranked signal caller in the class of 2026.
Additionally, redshirt freshman Trey Owens, senior Matthew Caldwell and freshman Karle “KJ” Lacey are currently in contention for the backup job.
However, now that they have taken care of recruiting at the quarterback position through the class of 2026, they already have to shift their focus to prospects in the class of 2027.
Gunner Rivers on Texas Longhorns' interest
One of these prospects is four-star Gunner Rivers, the son of eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former 4th overall NFL Draft pick Philip Rivers.
Gunner took a trip to the Forty Acres in June, and he followed the visit by revealing that he was impressed by the program during his visit.
"It's all at the highest level," he told Hank South from Horns247. "There are a lot of similarities. It's just high-level ball."
Furthermore, he entertained the idea of a potential offer coming in soon.
"They're interested," Rivers said. "I'll say that."
He’s already been offered already by fellow SEC programs like Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn and Missouri, so the possibility of a Texas offer doesn’t seem like a long shot. With his father as his head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, the sophomore helped his team accumulate a record of 12-2 in 2024 and advance to the semifinals of Alabama’s 4A playoffs.
Rivers still has two high school seasons remaining, meaning that his recruiting ceiling could continue to rise.
“He’s had a good offseason,” Philip Rivers said of his son. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s up to about 210 and a shade under 6-4. He’s really worked at it. He’s had a great offseason with our team, and we’ve had some fun. It’s all sped up now, but he still has two years left.”
While he spends his next two years honing in his skills as a high school quarterback, two other Texas quarterbacks from athletic families will move through different stages of their careers with the Longhorns.
As many know, Arch is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Dia Bell’s father, Raja Bell, played for several seasons in the NBA.
Arch has finally earned the starting spot after spending two years as a backup, and Dia will take on his last high school season and then embrace his journey at Texas.
Sarkisian has helped Arch navigate paving his path with a famous family, which could incentivize Gunner to pursue Texas should they extend him an offer. However, given how early it is, his family is more focused on making sure he builds relationships and moves through his recruitment process with intention.
“We’ve been on campus at some places, but really we are just now starting to build some relationships, and I think that’s important,” Philip said. “It’s about the people you are going to be around for the next four years and how they can develop you along with the school and where you will be living. We are taking our time. He is taking his time and really being present here. That is what is most important to him.”