'Texas Speed!' Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Longhorns' 40-Yard Dash Times
The Texas Longhorns seem to produce speedy wide receivers like it's nothing these days.
While no receiver came close to the 4.21-second 40-yard dash that former Texas star Xavier Worthy ran last year, a pair of Longhorns put up impressive times all the same. Matthew Golden led all receivers with a 4.29, and currently ranks second among all players at this year's combine. Isaiah Bond, who previously said he wanted to break Worthy's record, put up a respectable 4.39.
As fate would have it, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made the trip up to Indianapolis to support his players, and stopped by the NFL Network booth to talk about his speedy wideouts.
"Texas speed man, Texas speed," Sarkisian said. "We've got to keep recruiting speed, right? We like speed too."
Golden, who transferred to Texas from Houston last year, emerged as Quinn Ewers' go-to target in the final stretch of the season. The Houston native finished the year with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, and was especially clutch in the College Football Playoff. The highlight of his season came when he caught a game-tying touchdown in overtime against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, keeping the Longhorns alive when their backs were against the wall.
Bond, a transfer from Alabama, unfortunately didn't have the same success with the Longhorns. The junior missed three games due to injury, including the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns.
Golden is a possible first-round pick, while Bond seems more likely to go on Day 2. With their speed, though, they should be able to make an impact right away, just like Worthy did for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News