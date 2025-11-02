Texas Longhorns to Seek Answers from SEC After Questionable Officiating
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns came away with a too-close-for-comfort 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt at home on Saturday, as the Commodores rallied with 21 straight points in the fourth quarter before nearly recovering an onside kick in the final minute.
While the depleted Texas defense was a major reason why Vanderbilt almost pulled off the miracle comeback, the SEC officiating crew didn't exactly help the Longhorns' cause.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't say anything after the game that would earn him a fine, but made it clear that he wants to get an explanation from the SEC during the team's bye week.
Texas Will Submit Questions to SEC
"There are some things there that we're going to want to get answers to which we'll turn in and figure out why that occurred," Sarkisian said.
The most notable play in question was a phantom two-point conversion that was given to Vanderbilt with 3:54 to play after cameras showed that wide receiver Junior Sherrill was clearly short of reaching the tip of the football over the end zone.
The line judge originally ruled the conversion as successful before going to replay, where the ruling was surprisingly upheld.
Sarkisian said he didn't receive an explanation on that call from the officiating crew, but added that it's not the only play he has questions about.
"I got to turn that in," Sarkisian said on the two-point conversion. "I got to turn in the play to Emmett Mosley that gets reviewed for a catch, some would argue was pass interference. I got to get a decision on did they jump off sides on third down, which got called on us. Some of those calls were pretty clear to me, but I got to get an explanation on why those calls didn't go our way."
This is the second time in as many weeks that Sarkisian has publicly said the team will "turn in" plays to the SEC. The hit that caused Arch Manning his concussion against Mississippi State was another incident Sarkisian said he had questions about this past week.
Texas Fans Boo Officials
While Sarkisian took the high road when talking about the officiating, Texas fans weren't so kind after Saturday's win.
Fans near the tunnel delivered a few scattered boos and hurled some insults at the officiating crew as they jogged off the field following the end of the game.
That said, Sarkisian admitted that he and the team got too focused on the poor calls when there was still a game to win.
"I felt like myself included, we got, I think, too caught up in the officiating," Sarkisian said. "So I think it's a lesson learned about poise and composure, controlling what you can control, and we can't control the calls. We got to focus on the next play."
Texas will have the bye week to get some answers before preparing for the highly-anticipated road matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15.