Texas Longhorns 'Clear Leader' For Standout TCU Transfer

The Texas Longhorns are in prime position to land TCU Transfer Damonic Williams

Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns are looking to add depth to their defensive front, and according to reports, they are in the running for one of the top talents in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are the 'clear leader' for TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams, who just wrapped up a visit to Austin this week.

However, Williams still has visits schedule with Oklahoma, Oregon and Missouri.

"It’s hard not to see the Longhorns as the clear leader for Williams, but he plans to move forward with his visit schedule," Nakos said. "He already went to Oklahoma and has visits on tap with LSU and Missouri and possibly Oregon."

Williams has started 27 games since the start of the 2022 season, posting 60 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He played key role on TCU's defensive line during the aforementioned run to the CFP National Championship.

The Longhorns have already lost defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the draft and will need to add some experience to what was one of the country's best run defenses last season, Barryn Sorrell, Ethan Burke, Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and co. will be looking to replicate those results.

Texas also added UTSA transfer Trey Moore and Arizona transfers Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea to bolster a d-line that's also welcoming five-star freshman Colin Simmons.

That said, it appears they would love to add one more piece.

If the Longhorns can land Williams or UCLA transfer Jay Toia, who reportedly took a recent visit to Texas, Steve Sarkisian will have secured more talent, depth, and experience to arguably the most important area of the roster.

Matt Galatzan

