Texas Longhorns Transfer Named 'Sleeper' Player for 2025 Season
With quarterback Arch Manning at the helm for the Texas Longhorns after two years as a backup, it seems as though all eyes are on their offense ahead of this season.
As far as running backs go, Quintrevion Wisner comes back to build upon last year’s 1,064 yard season, while CJ Baxter and Christian Clark return from injuries that kept them on the sidelines during the 2025 season.
At wide receiver, returners Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. will be expected to carry a large part of the load. Weapons like freshman Kaliq Lockett, redshirt freshman Parker Livingstone and a few others will also likely get in-game opportunities.
But what about at the tight end position?
Texas Longhorns' plans at tight end
A big question that remains is who will fill the shoes of fourth round 2025 NFL Draft pick Gunnar Helm, who served as Texas’ primary target at tight end last season. Helm is now a Tennessee Titan, but during his final year with the Longhorns, he caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tight end Amari Niblack, who appeared in seven games for the Longhorns last season, entered the transfer portal and will play for the Texas A&M Aggies this season.
The gap at tight end must be filled, which is where ESPN’s “sleeper pick” for the Longhorns enters the conversation with Cal transfer tight end Jack Endries.
Endries will embrace his first season with the Longhorns this year, after spending the previous three at Cal.
He entered the portal after having a breakout season with the Golden Bears, catching 56 passes for 623 yards. He will be a redshirt junior this year, and at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, it’s possible that he could be what the Longhorns are looking for this year in Helm’s absence.
Playing in the SEC after spending three seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference will take some adjusting to, but he was exposed to difficult opponents last year at Cal. They defeated Auburn in non-conference play, lost narrowly to Florida State and fell by just one point to Miami. They also faced SMU later in the season, a team that made the College Football Playoff.
Endries started to make a name for himself last season after starting his collegiate career as a walk-on. He signed with the Longhorns in April, and he could emerge as a player to watch throughout this season.