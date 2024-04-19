'Miss My Guys!' Texas Longhorns' Barryn Sorrell Talks Departure of T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy
AUSTIN -- Life is changing for both current and former Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian's current group is prepping for Saturday's spring game ahead of the first year in the SEC while multiple players of his from this past season are hoping to hear their names called in next week's NFL Draft.
Goodbyes are never easy, especially after the 2023 season Texas had. Much of that success can be attributed to the Longhorns' stout defensive line led by Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat. Murphy is projected to be a first-round pick while Sweat, despite a recent DWI arrest, is almost certain to be selected at some point in the draft, though his stock is now a bit unpredictable.
Their departure has left a big hole, but it's one that defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell is ready to fill. He talked about this when meeting with the media on Thursday, but admitted he's definitely missing Sweat and Murphy, who he had played alongside for the past three seasons.
"Definitely miss my guys, man," Sorrell said with a smile while talking about Murphy and Sweat. "It's been good still. They set a new standard, we set a new standard together last year. That's the standard we're playing to and that's the standard I'm gonna hold everybody to on the defensive line."
The Longhorns had one of the country's best run defenses last season, something Sorrell, Ethan Burke, Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton and co. will be looking to replicate. Texas added UTSA transfer Trey Moore and Arizona transfer Tiaoalii Savea to bolster the d-line while also welcoming five-star freshman Colin Simmons.
The talent is all there for the Longhorns' defensive line, but they'll have to show they can put it all together once again as the program heads into its first season in the SEC.