Texas Longhorns vs. Clemson Tigers: What the Stats Say
For the Texas Longhorns, the College Football Playoff may as well be an entirely new season.
The Longhorns have had their ups and downs over the course of the season, and some might even say it's been a bit underwhelming relative to their preseason expectations. None of that matters now, though, as they can become national champions with just four more victories.
That's looking way ahead, though. As for the task at hand, the Longhorns host the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the CFP, as well as the first-ever matchup between these two storied programs. The Longhorns may be heavy favorites, but the championship pedigree of Dabo Swinney's team is not to be taken lightly.
WIth that said, here's how both teams stack up statistically.
Clemson's offense has played very well for most of the season but has put up a few stinkers as well. The Tigers average 454.9 total yards (fourth in ACC), 274.1 passing yards (fourth), 180.8 rushing yards (fifth) and 35.5 points (fourth) per game. They've scored 40 or more points six times this season, and are a perfect 10-0 when scoring at least 24 points.
Defensively, it's more of a mixed back. The Tigers allow an average of 364.9 yards (ninth in ACC), 214.4 passing yards (fourth), 150.5 rushing yards (14th) and 22.3 points (third) per game, indicating that they bend but don't break too often. Look for the Longhorns to attack the Tigers on the ground, though throwing the ball may prove more challenging for Quinn Ewers and co.
The Longhorns' strength is in their defense, as they rank in the top three nationally in both yards (249.8) and points (12.5) allowed per game. They'll need it against a strong Tigers offense, but they'll also need their own offense to be better than it has been throughout the season. Ewers throwing two interceptions cost them dearly in the SEC Championship Game, and if it happens again, their season could come to an unceremonial end.
Kickoff from DKR is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.
