Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs: SEC Championship Live In-Game Updates
The October matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs was, then, one of the most hyped-up games of the season. Today's rematch is making that one look like nothing.
The Longhorns will not only get the chance to avenge the regular season loss but win the conference title in their first year in the SEC.
Texas is coming out of a win against rivals Texas A&M in College Station, and so is Georgia, beating Georgia Tech in an eight-overtime thriller.
Both teams are likely to make the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of the game, but the winner is expected to skip the first round and go straight to the quarterfinal as a top-four seed.
No. 2 Texas goes into the game as the higher seed and opted to wear the white jerseys, while No. 5 Georgia will be in the red.
The Horns are in with a new attitude, ready to take back the glory.
The Longhorns and the Bulldogs kick off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. at 3 p.m. CT.
Texas will receive and Georgia will defend the west goal.
FIRST QUARTER
Matthew Golden fumbled, recovered by Quinn Ewers. The initial ruling was of a complete pass from Ewers to Golden, after review it's incomplete.
