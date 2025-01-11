Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: In-Game Live Updates
No. 5 Texas is all ready to face No. 5 Ohio State in a snowy Arlington under the closed roof of the AT&T Stadium, for both teams' joy.
Quinn Ewers and the Horns will take on quarterback Will Howard and the Buckeyes for a spot in the national championship game, one the Longhorns haven't been on in 20 years and the Buckeyes haven't been since 2020. The Texas quarterback started his college career in Columbus as the top recruit in the country, but transferred back to his home state after redshirting his freshman year. Ewers hasn't played his former teammates since.
For context, the last time Texas got past the semifinal, Ewers was two. Backup quarterback Arch Manning wasn't even born yet. It's been a second.
Ohio State has a more recent memory in the game, but haven't won the national championship since 2014.
Long time, short time, both teams will come in hungry for the win. The Buckeyes have one of the best wide receivers in the nation in freshman Jeremiah Smith, who will hand a top-ranked Longhorn defense a hard challenge.
Coming out of a game defending Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, the Texas defense will get another strong opponent.
It's all or nothing -- and the winner gets to meet Notre Dame next week for the title match.
Texas and Ohio State kick off at 6:30 p.m. live on ESPN.
Texas will start receiving
FIRST QUARTER
Good catch by Matthew Golden to start Texas' first drive. Just in time before getting out of bounds,
Sawyer with a deflection, his sixth of the Playoff. Buckeyes ball.
change of possession
Big pass from Will Howard to star freshman Jeremiah Smith near the end zone, but it's incomplete.
Another pass to the end zone but Carnell Tate drops it.
TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE: Quinshon Judkins gets the first touchdown of the night.
Ohio State 7, Texas 0
change of possession
Huge 22 yard run for Ryan Wingo.
Ewers sacked for a loss of four yards. Ewers was sacked at the start of the drive as well.
Texas punts.
change of possession
TreVeyon Howard rushes for 22 yards to the OSU48.
Howard completes a 14 yard pass to Gee Scott to the TEX38. First down Buckeyes.