Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers Makes Hilarious History
In all likelihood, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has played his final regular season game at the collegiate level following Saturday night's 17-7 victory over the rival Texas A&M Aggies. He'll leave Austin as a legend for helping lead the Longhorns back to national relevance, but it's also important to remember where he came from.
It feels like a lifetime ago now, but Ewers began his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and was the crown jewel of their 2021 recruiting class. He barely played behind now-Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud, but indeed, Ewers was once a Buckeye.
Why is this relevant now? Why, because of his old team's misfortune of course.
Earlier on Saturday, the Buckeyes lost to the arch rival Michgan Wolverines 13-10 despite being three-touchdown favorites at home. This marks Ohio State's fourth consecutive loss to Michigan, its longest losing streak in the series in over 30 years. This loss hurts even more, though, as the Wolverines had five losses and were unranked, rather than being a national championship contender like the past few years.
With the loss, members of the Buckeyes' 2021 recruiting class has officially ended their college careers without a single win over their biggest rivals. There is one exception, though, and that's Ewers.
Earlier this year, the Longhorns traveled up to Ann Arbor for a highly-anticipated non-conference showdown with the Wolverines. While it was a top-10 matchup of the time, Texas made short work of Michigan in a dominant 31-12 victory, not even allowing a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Ewers was fantastic as he completed 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, all the more meaningful considering his past in Columbus.
"Yeah, I mean, for sure. I understand the rivalry Ohio State has with Michigan," Ewers said after the game. "To kind of carry that along through the week, I understand how it goes, so it's definitely cool coming back here because the last time I was here it didn't end up going the team I was on's way."
Ohio State's 2021 class featured several future stars in J.T. Tumioloau, Jack Sawyer, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., but none of them ever beat the Wolverines in a Buckeyes uniform. At the very least, Ewers have his old team a bit of joy in what's been a frustrating past few years.
