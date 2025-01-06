Are Texas Longhorns Ready For Ohio State's 'Big Baller' WR Jeremiah Smith?
Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith has been a name on everyone's mouths since the start of the 2024 season.
Smith was the top ranked overall recruit out of the class of 2024 and as a true freshman, he led the Buckeyes with 1,224 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Smith has dominated not only the Ohio State offense, but has cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers nationally, and the Texas players didn't shy away from praising their incoming opponent.
“The whole country knows what type of talent he has, what type of football player he is,” Texas safety Michael Taaffe said. “And I think he’s only getting better because he’s 18 years old. So I don’t know how much you can compare anybody else to him."
The star receiver has shown more than just physical abilities, but a high football IQ that helps him read his rivals' games. In the Rose Bowl game against top-ranked and then-undefeated Oregon, Smith had seven receptions for a season-high 187 yards.
“It's going to be an amazing opportunity to go against him,” Texas corner and Thorpe Award winnerJahdae Barron said. “That kid can ball. He’s a big baller. Strong, strong ability. He’s a deep threat. They love to create opportunities to get him the ball.”
Many believe Smith would be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but unfortunately - or not - for him, the wide receiver isn't draft-eligible until 2027. Nonetheless, the achievement of being dubbed NFL-ready as a true freshman isn't something to overlook.
"Everything that he offers just is incredible,” Taaffe said. “He’s a guy that looks like he’s NFL-ready already on tape. He’s going up and getting the ball over two, or three defenders. So I think they’ve got a lot of trust in him. It doesn’t matter how good of coverage the defense has, [Will Howard] is still giving him a chance... He’s very talented. There’s no way that he’s actually 18. He’s a dog and I’m ready to go compete against him.”
Texas and Ohio State will kick off for a spot in the national championship game on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl.
