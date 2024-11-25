Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs
From the moment the Texas Longhorns announced their move to the SEC, college football fans began counting down the days until they renewed their rivalry with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Known as the Lone Star Showdown, the rivalry between the Longhorns and Aggies is among the most intense in college football. They may not have played since 2011 due to conference realignment, but make no mistake, there's no love lost between these in-state foes.
Even beyond just the return of the rivalry, Saturday's game has massive stakes as the winner will go on to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Add it all together, and this game looks like a classic waiting to happen.
Clearly, college football fans agree. According to TickPick, Saturday's game is now the most expensive college football game on record with an average purchase price of $1,072. That also makes it the most expensive regular season game between college football and the NFL.
Previously, the most expensive college football game on record was last year's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, which had an average purchase price of $763. This game is 40 percent more expensive already and could go higher as kickoff approaches.
The "get-in" price for this game is already at $742, 160 percent more expensive than this week's Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus ($285).
The rivalry between the Longhorns and Aggies goes back to 1894, with the former boasting a 76-37-5 all-time record. In the last meeting back in 2011, Texas won 27-25 on the road.
For those lucky enough to go this game, cherish it. Even with these teams playing on a yearly basis once again, there will be no matchup quite like this one.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'