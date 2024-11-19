Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Texas Longhorns continue to schedule strong non-conference foes on their future schedule.
And the latest might be the most historic yet.
The Longhorns are set to face off in a home and home series vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2028 and 2029, the school officially announced Tuesday.
The first game in 2028 will take place in South Bend with the 2029 matchup set for Austin.
Texas and Notre Dame haven't played each other since 2016, with the Longhorns winning the latest matchup 50-47. The teams have only played each other twelve times and the Fighting Irish lead the series 9-3.
The Horns were originally set to play Georgia and Florida as the strong non-conference opponents through 2033, but as the program moved to the SEC, it needed to replace the now-conference rivals. Arizona State is scheduled for 2032 and 2033, Florida's 2030 and 2031 spot still needs to be filled, but two possible teams to accommodate this place are USC and Oregon, though nothing is confirmed.
Both the Horns and the Irish have had solid seasons this year with only one loss. Notre Dame fell to Northern Illinois on week two, on a huge upset, but has since then come back stronger beating a series of ranked opponents.
Texas on the other hand held the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks this season before falling to Georgia. But what is happening this season won't be relevant in four years, and until then, anything can happen with the two programs.
The Horns now rank No. 3 in the country head of Tuesday's College Football Playoff ranking release, while the Irish rank No. 6.
The two powerhouse programs last faced off in 2016 in Austin, with the Horns winning 50-47 in a thriller.
