Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
On August 21st, five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi from Lewisville High School committed to Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables. But as of late, there have been some signs that the five-star could reconsider his decision.
Like a couple of weeks ago when Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian showed up to his high school game with his all-black helicopter. And now, when it has been reported that Fasusi will skip out on his committed school home game against No. 7 Alabama this week for the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Longhorns game in Austin.
It is also expected that Fasusi will attend the Texas and Texas A&M Aggies game in College Station on Nov. 30th, showing that ultimately his top two schools he is considering switching to will be the Longhorns or Aggies.
When Brent Venables was asked about Fasusi visiting other schools while committed, Venables kept it short.
"If you're visiting other schools, then to me you're not committed," Venables said, per Oklahoma Sooners On SI.
Oklahoma has struggled to say the least in their first year in the SEC. The Sooners have gone 5-5 on the year and have only won one SEC game in six tries so far.
For the 2025 class, Fasusi enters as the only five-star recruit committed to the Sooners as they rank 11th in the nation by 247Sports. He's ranked as the third-best offensive tackle in the nation.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said Fasusi "owns the traits and athletic profile that suggest a long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling." and "could possibly play either side or even provide roster depth at a handful of spots."
Fasusi was interested in Texas before originally committing to Oklahoma back in August.
"It would have to take not just flipping me but also flipping my family," Fasusi said to On3 earlier this month. "Because I made this decision based on what I'm feeling and what they're feeling. If I'm feeling good and my family is feeling good about it, it is what it is."
The Texas Longhorns have stayed active in recruiting Fasusi. He would become the third five-star for the Longhorns. As said earlier, however, the Aggies are also in play for the tackle, which will make it more difficult for Texas to secure him if he does decide to flip commitments.
National signing day for the class of 2025 is right around the corner on Dec. 3rd.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Five-Star OU Commit Michael Fasusi Sets Texas Longhorns Visit
MORE: Seniors Reveal Emotions Behind Last Texas Longhorns Home Game of 2024 Season
MORE: Could Saturday Be Quinn Ewers' Last Texas Longhorns Home Game?