Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
AUSTIN -- The Texas A&M Aggies are giving an elite Texas Longhorns defense -- and more specifically Anthony Hill Jr. -- some major bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's renewed rivalry in College Station.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III threw some slight shade at Hill Jr., who has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the SEC this season.
Zuhn III sees things differently.
"He's a great player, but he's nothing that we haven't seen before and nothing that we can't handle," Zuhn III said.
Headed into Saturday's regular-season finale against Texas A&M, Hill Jr. has tallied 79 total tackles (38 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. Both his sack and forced fumble marks are more than each of the five finalists for the Butkus Award, which Hill Jr. was snubbed from when the list was released Monday.
Hill Jr. hasn't been afraid to take some shots at his opponents this season, most notably against Oklahoma when he posed with a tattered Baker Mayfield after beating the Sooners in Dallas on Oct. 12. But when asked about the Aggies on Monday, Hill Jr. didn't get into the storyline of the rivalry as much as expected.
"We're just two competitive football teams going at it," Hill Jr. said. "This game is a big implication on how the rest of the season goes. So of course, it's a big time game, and we just want to win the game."
It will be interesting to hear Hill Jr.'s reaction if the Longhorns can leave Kyle Field with a win on Saturday.
