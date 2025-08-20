Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Early Preview: Players to Watch
November 28 marks a day that Texas Longhorns fans have been awaiting for 15 years now: the return of the Lone Star Showdown between the Horns and the Texas A&M Aggies to the state capital in Austin.
In the rivalry's overall renewal last year at Kyle Field in College Station, it was an enjoyable night for the Burnt Orange and fans as they were able to down the Aggies 17-7 in their own stadium and punch their ticket to the SEC Championship.
As the rivalry is moved to DKR this year, another groundbreaking matchup between the two schools should make for yet another entertaining chapter in this historic collegiate rivalry.
Three Texas A&M Players to Watch
The Longhorns and Aggies underwent some changes in the offseason, but both sides were also able to retain key pieces of their gameplans.
With that being said, here are a few of those key pieces for Mike Elko's Aggies.
Marcel Reed, QB
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed has already got one game against the Longhorns under his belt, but this year is much different for the Nashville native, having to lead the Aggie offense for a full season before finishing out the regular season in Austin.
Reed took over the starting duties from former A&M quarterback Conner Weigman during the team's win against LSU last October, leading the charge in the team's immaculate comeback victory, only to have that serve as their final conference win for the season.
The Longhorn defense got to Reed last year at Kyle Field, with defensive tackle Vernon Broughton sacking him twice and safety Michael Taaffe intercepting him early in the contest, giving Reed and the Aggies less of a chance to put a gameplan together.
But with how much preseason hype has surrounded Reed, and how analysts and coaches have been raving about his progression overall as a quarterback, the Longhorns best not underestimate the Maroon and White signal caller.
Taurean York, LB
York, a junior linebacker and one of the team's three captains, was tied for the most total tackles in the game between the two schools last year and has been very vocal about his disdain for the University of Texas at Austin, and not just because he's sticking to A&M norms, claiming it's "personal" after the Horns paid the Aggie linebacker no attention during his recruitment in 2023.
“It’s personal, that’s all I have to say, it’s personal,” York said last year at SEC Media Days. "I don’t talk to anybody from Texas because it’s that personal to me. They didn’t recruit me and there are a lot of comparisons going on about me and Texas players. So, I kinda put those rest in a sense.”
Vendettas aside, York is the tried-and-true leader of the Aggie defense and will always be in the running to make the game-changing play and will stop at nothing to stick it to the Horns and prove them wrong.
York recorded 82 total tackles, an interception, and 2.5 sacks last year for the Farmers.
Le'Veon Moss, RB
Oh, what could have been for Texas A&M during that dreadful stretch in November had star running back Moss not been put on the shelf with a knee injury.
At the time of his injury in early November during the Aggies' game against South Carolina, Moss was near the top of the SEC's rushing yards leaders with 765 yards through eight full games, his aggressive running and speed cementing him as one of the nation's top backs.
The Longhorn rushing attack is strong, but one of their biggest challenges will await them the last Friday in November in the form of Moss, as well as A&M's other running backs Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens.
The rivalry returns to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in prime time on Friday, November 28.