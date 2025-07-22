Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Receives Bold Prediction For 2025 Season
To say the Texas Longhorns' first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference was a success would probably be the biggest understatement of the year.
If the Georgia Bulldogs weren't a team, the Longhorns would have been undefeated in the entire season up until their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
And with quarterback Arch Manning now at the helm, and stars such as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and Quintrevion Wisner at the top of their game, the Burnt Orange look to repeat their success that they saw in the 2024 season.
CBS Sports Predicts Big Year for WR Ryan Wingo
However, according to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, who wrote a bold prediction for each of the 16 SEC teams for 2025, the future for the season doesn't mention any of those stars, or even the team in general. It instead focuses on one other notable member of the Horns offense, wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
Crawford believes that "Ryan Wingo will produce the program's best individual receiving season since Devin Duvernay in 2019," when he posted 106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.
A former five-star wideout, Wingo should definitely collect a fair share of targets from Manning as two of the Longhorns' biggest pass catchers, tight end Gunnar Helm and wide receiver Matthew Golden, are now looking to make their names known in the NFL.
Duvernay, an All-Pro wide receiver and return specialist who currently plays for the Chicago Bears, had a massive senior season in 2019 for the Longhorns. Wingo is currently projected to post a stat line similar to that, with 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit receiving scores.
Even while playing behind the aforementioned three receivers, Wingo, as a true freshman, was still able to snag 29 receptions for 472 yards and two receiving touchdowns, an average of 16.3 yards per reception.
"Arch Manning needs a budding star he can trust downfield, and former five-star receiver Ryan Wingo is poised to fill that role in a big way this season," Crawford writes in his predictions.
Wingo and the rest of the Longhorns will look to bring Austin its first national championship in 20 years as they open up their season in Columbus, OH against the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, vengeance for last year's defeat still at the forefront of the team's mind.