Texas Longhorns Will Hold On To Talented Edge After Transfer Portal Scare

Texas EDGE rusher Zina Umeozulu was recently reported to be entering the Transfer Portal, becoming the 22nd Longhorn to do so, or intend to do so, this offseason.

Although players may decide to join the portal, it is not a definitive decision that they will stay there, as some choose to return to their original programs next season.

That is the case with Umeozulu, who, despite his intention to enter the portal, has decided to make his way back to Austin, per reports from OrangeBloods.com.

Umeozulu is Staying With The Longhorns

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) keeps the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Lance Jackson (40) and Zina Umeozulu (19) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A redshirt freshman, Umeozulu made 12 appearances for Texas this season, recording a total of 13 tackles, including two sacks and a quarterback hurry. Four of those 13 tackles, including one of the sacks, came in the Longhorns' most recent matchup against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Umeozulu joined the Longhorns as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, which ranked sixth in the nation, according to 247Sports. Joining the Longhorns as a four-star recruit and the No. 14-ranked EDGE in the nation, the Allen, TX native's potential loss could have posed problems in terms of roster depth.

Texas is already losing a significant portion of its defensive roster to either the portal or the NFL draft, with big names such as defensive lineman Ethan Burke and linebacker Trey Moore both set to not return next season. With both players preparing for the NFL, the team is losing two pass rushers they've come to rely on in the past few years at Texas.

With those losses, names such as Umeozulu may have a chance to step up as he continues to be a part of the roster heading into next season. Texas, though, has begun to make some additions of its own in the portal up front. Recently, the team secured the commitment of an Arkansas defensive lineman, Ian Geffrard, the No. 6-ranked defensive line transfer in the portal.

Texas also retains the talent of star EDGE Colin Simmons, who will head into the 2026 season as the defense's top player and one of its most vocal leaders. In his first two seasons with Texas, Simmons has tallied 91 total tackles, 21 sacks and six forced fumbles. Twelve of those sacks came in 2025, while recording the other nine as a true freshman.

With the retention of Umeozulu, the acquisition of Geffrard and the star power of Simmons, the Texas pass rush could be a serious threat to opponents next season.